Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Research from UVA suggests one gender recovers faster from concussion

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Work by researchers with the University of Virginia suggests women recover from concussions much faster than men.

Jake Resch with UVA’s Department of Kinesiology and School of Education says his findings differ what other studies have suggested.

“This actually is opposite of what’s in the majority of the literature suggesting that females take longer to recover then male athletes,” Resch said. “When looking at timeframes, females tend to recover around four to five days earlier than their male counterparts.”

He says having athletic trainers available at every practice and game is vital to helping athletes recover.

UVA Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Kelli Pugh agrees: “Having athletic trainers on the field allows for early recognition of concussions, and then you can treat appropriately,” she said. “The sooner you get them out of activity, the sooner everybody is going to feel better.”

Both Pugh and Resch say it’s important for athletes to set their pride aside when they take a blow to the head.

“You only have one brain,” Pugh said. “We can fix your ankle, or your knee, or your shoulder, but it is much harder to fix a brain.”

“They don’t want to let their coach or team down, they don’t want to be perceived as weak, they don’t understand the severity of the injury,” Resch said.

Following this research, Resch is planning to take a deeper dive into the data.

“We’re going to conduct a multi-site study, so we have 22 universities from across the United States that are working with the University of Virginia to provide us that data from 2015 to 2020 to really take a closer look,” Resch said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl
A woman was killed in a crash that happened on Chippenham Parkway on Thursday.
Woman killed in crash on Chippenham Parkway
The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 3,000 news cases on Tuesday.
More than 3,000 new cases reported in Va. | 18 deaths reported in 24 hrs.
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
‘It’s very scary’: Chesterfield parents voice concerns about return to in-person learning
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

Latest News

The free festival will feature fitness stations, exercise demos and local vendors.
First-ever Sports Backers Fitness Festival to be held at Chimborazo Park
The Chesterfield Little League softball team was honored during a community celebration on...
Chesterfield County honors Little League softball stars
Chesterfield County will be hosting a community event to honor the Chesterfield Little League...
Chesterfield County to host event honoring Little League team
Chesterfield Little League Softball team wins Southeast Championship against Georgia.
Chesterfield falls to Oklahoma in Little League Softball World Series Championship
Olivia Adwell wins taekwondo national title
Mechanicsville 10-year-old wins national title in taekwondo