Police investigating early morning robbery at CVS on Midlothian Turnpike

Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a CVS in Chesterfield.
Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a CVS in Chesterfield.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a robbery at a CVS pharmacy on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say a man entered the business at 8121 Midlothian Turnpike, possibly armed with a knife, and demanded money around 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man took the cash drawer from the register and fled on foot, according to a release from Chesterfield police.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 35-40 years old and about 6-feet-1-inches tall with a stocky build.

Police say he was wearing a blue bandana, black mask, white t-shirt, black pants and white shoes. There appears to be a fake ponytail attached to the blue bandana.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

