Missing 92-year-old man could’ve taken metro, cab, police say

Charilaos Dimopoulos, 92, is missing.
Charilaos Dimopoulos, 92, is missing.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police and the Arlington Police Department are searching for a 92-year-old man last seen yesterday afternoon.

Charilaos Dimopoulos was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on North Nelson Street in Arlington.

He is described as a white man, 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Dimopoulos was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and possibly a black jacket.

Police say he may have taken the metro or a cab in an unknown direction.

Investigators say the senior has a cognitive impairment and his health and safety are being threatened by his disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the Arlington Police Department at 703-558-2222.

