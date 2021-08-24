Fire destroys Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield home was a total loss after a fire tore through it on Monday evening.

Crews responded to a rural part of River Road, not far from Bundle Road, and found a house up in flames.

Officials said that three people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating what caused it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.