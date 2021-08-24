Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Fire destroys Chesterfield home

A Chesterfield home was a total loss after a fire tore through it on Monday evening.
A Chesterfield home was a total loss after a fire tore through it on Monday evening.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield home was a total loss after a fire tore through it on Monday evening.

Crews responded to a rural part of River Road, not far from Bundle Road, and found a house up in flames.

Officials said that three people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating what caused it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A police car.
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond
L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

Latest News

Sgt. Anthony Tunstall
Soldier from Virginia saves child from drowning in Hawaii
Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe
With pandemic a focus, McAuliffe urges vaccine mandates
The city is creating an eviction diversion program following a national report that ranked...
Shame put Virginia on course to stronger tenant protections
Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl