FDA discourages participating in milk crate challenge

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - The latest viral sensation popping up on social media is the “milk crate challenge.”

It is when someone stacks a bunch of milk crates like a pyramid and then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess underneath them.

Unsurprisingly, the Food and Drug Administration is discouraging people from participating.

The government agency weighed in after comedian Conan O’Brien tweeted, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”

He made the joke after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The FDA tweeted a response saying they cannot recommend the challenge.

Many people who attempt it often fail and tumble to the ground, sometimes injuring themselves in the process.

The FDA warns that emergency rooms are already overloaded with coronavirus cases and you can get seriously injured trying this viral trick.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

