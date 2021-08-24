Healthcare Pros
Father charged in death of baby girl

Matthew Sebolka
Matthew Sebolka(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The father of a baby girl has been charged in connection with her death.

Richmond police were called just after 8:30 p.m. on July 30 to a hospital for the report of a 10-day-old child who had suffered an unknown injury.

Detectives determined that her injuries happened at her home in the 200 block of North 4th Street.

The baby girl later died of her injuries on Aug. 10. The Medical Examiner has determined her death to be a homicide.

RPD detectives, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Matthew Sebolka, 23, of Richmond, in Henrico. He is the father of the girl.

Sebolka is charged with abuse and neglect of a child. Police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant D. Longoria at (804) 646-6759 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

