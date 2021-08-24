Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl
A woman was killed in a crash that happened on Chippenham Parkway on Thursday.
Woman killed in crash on Chippenham Parkway
The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 3,000 news cases on Tuesday.
More than 3,000 new cases reported in Va. | 18 deaths reported in 24 hrs.
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
‘It’s very scary’: Chesterfield parents voice concerns about return to in-person learning
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

Latest News

Fort Pickett
Va. Governor: Refugees from Afghanistan headed to Ft. Pickett
Federal health officials hinted at a COVID-19 vaccine approval by Christmas for those under the...
Northam: Virginia is ready for 5 to 11-year-old vaccine approval
Chesterfield Schools is letting families know delays will continue as the school district faces...
Bus delays in Chesterfield continue as school district experiences driver shortage
Bus delays in Chesterfield continue as school district experiences driver shortage
Bus delays in Chesterfield continue as school district experiences driver shortage
Harry Moore
ACCA Shriner honored for driving kids to hospital states away