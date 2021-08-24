Chesterfield County representatives to celebrate National Dog Day
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A day dedicated to your furry friend is coming up quickly! National Dog Day is on Aug. 26, and Chesterfield County representatives will be celebrating it around the county.
Representatives, who will have a special treat for your four-legged friend, will be at various places around the county.
Here is a list of times and locations:
8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Chester Dog Park at Goyne Park
- 5300 Ecoff Avenue
- Mid-Lothian Mines Park at the Amphitheater
- 13001 N. Wooldridge Road
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Ruff House Dog Park at Rockwood Park
- 3401 Courthouse Road
Noon-1 p.m.
- Harry Daniel Park by playground and Shelter 3
- 6600 Whitepine Road
3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Bruster’s Real Ice Cream
- 11731 Sherbet Lane
4-5 p.m.
- Clover Hill Dog Park
- 13900 Hull Street Road
5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Fest Biergarten For “Yappy Hour”
- 7044 Woodlake Commons Loop
Representatives will also be promoting the county’s new dog-friendly resource, “Woof & Wag in #Cfield.” The resource features county dog parks, local pet shops, dog-friendly patios, parks and trails, breweries and wineries and much more.
