ACCA Shriner honored for driving kids to hospital states away

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Putting a smile on a child’s face is something every clown loves to do. For 40 years, one man has cherished that responsibility- especially when he works with kids battling serious health issues.

Harry Moore, also known as Dimples, has spent more than four decades making kids laugh as a clown.

“To be honest with you, once in a while a kid gets scared of you,” Moore said.

No need to worry kids, this clown is one of the good guys.

“That’s just the way old Dimples works. I started when I was dating my wife, we were at a restaurant right after junior-senior prom. I saw a bunch of clowns coming in and I told her, ‘I’m going to be one of them one day,’ and sure enough, I was.”

As a member of the ACCA Shriners, Harry and Dimples have been a part of several fundraising events, with the money going towards the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

For decades Harry has driven hundreds of kids from Central Virginia to hospitals in South Carolina, Pennsylvania or Ohio for treatment.

On overnight trips, Dimples makes an appearance as well - clowning in the hospital hallways to cheer up patients. Paying for trips to the hospital starts at the Motley Richmond Auto auction.

At first glance, it’s a bit of a circus but really organized chaos. Cars get driven into the bays, quickly auctioned off, and then out the door.

All of the guys in neon vests are Shriners, like Harry. Bobby Gordon, a fellow Shriner says, “Instead of us getting paid, he pays the temple what would’ve gotten for driving the cars at Motleys Auto Auction.”

Mark Motley is the owner of the auto auction.

“My family lost a 4-year-old girl with a birth defect and they didn’t have the type of technology to save her, and unfortunately, she died. So, the Shriners helping children really had a soft spot in my heart,” says Motley. “It’s not only the guys but also their wives, and they also participate and drive cars and help us out.”

Wives like Virginia Moore.

“When he puts the makeup on he’s even better than when he’s out of makeup. That’s what he loves doing, and I’ll support him as long as he wants to do that.”

She didn’t want her husband having all the fun so she started clowning beside him.

He always says, “honey, honey, so we just came up with honeybee.”

She was excited to find out that her husband was getting the NBC12 Acts of kindness from Bobby Gordon, a fellow Shriner. The acknowledgment comes with $300 and a $50 gift card to Mexico Restaurant.

“What I love to hear from kids is ‘will you come to play with me tomorrow?’ I just love it. There is no other privilege greater than entertaining a child,” said Harry Moore.

