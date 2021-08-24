1,500 VCU students have not reported vaccination status, sought exemption

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University confirms that nearly 1,500 students have not submitted their COVID-19 vaccination record or sought an exemption.

Those students now have a registration hold on their account, meaning they can’t adjust their schedule this semester or register for next semester.

Those students will still be allowed to go to their classes if they already registered.

However, they’ll have to get routine COVID tests and undergo daily health checks, along with getting reminders to wear a mask and social distance.

