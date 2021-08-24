Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

1,500 VCU students have not reported vaccination status, sought exemption

VCU Monroe Park campus
VCU Monroe Park campus(Georgia Geen, Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University confirms that nearly 1,500 students have not submitted their COVID-19 vaccination record or sought an exemption.

Those students now have a registration hold on their account, meaning they can’t adjust their schedule this semester or register for next semester.

Those students will still be allowed to go to their classes if they already registered.

However, they’ll have to get routine COVID tests and undergo daily health checks, along with getting reminders to wear a mask and social distance.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A police car.
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond
L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

Latest News

RCOP logo
Police group clarifies stance on vaccine mandate
VDH dashboard now specifies COVID-19 cases by partially vaccinated patients
Physicians with the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke wear enhanced personal protective equipment...
Most Virginia hospitals and nursing homes aren’t mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their employees
The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'