Woman killed in crash on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was killed in a crash that happened on Chippenham Parkway on Thursday.

Troopers were called on Aug. 19 shortly after 4:30 a.m. to the crash in Chesterfield County, about a half-mile north of Route 60.

Police said a 2019 Hyundai Elantra was heading south went it went off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway and then ran off the road to the left and hit the jersey wall.

The driver, Crystal M. Miller, 36, of Richmond, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The investigation continues.

