Va. National Guard Sandston-based aviation battalion to mobilize for duty in Kosovo

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry...
Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct air operations training on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with air crews assigned to the Sandston-based 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Infantry Division July 10, 2021, in Pulaski, Virginia. Soldiers who recently graduated from Air Assault and Pathfinder Schools passed along their newly-acquired skills to help build operational knowledge within the unit.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spec. Ritah Daniel)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - About 140 soldiers assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s Sandston-based 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Infantry Division will mobilize for active duty in early January 2022.

Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, said the soldiers will mobilize for the aviation task force for the NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command-East.

“The aviation task force will support the Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters as they take responsibility for the 30th rotation of U.S. military forces based at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo,” a release said.

NATO KFOR troops conduct peace operations that help support a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo as political talks continue between Kosovo and Serbia.

“Aviation support for troop movement and medical evacuation is a critical element for the NATO mission in Kosovo, and the 116th IBCT Headquarters is fortunate to have an experienced team of aviators and maintainers who are also their fellow Virginians,” Williams said. “The 2-224th has deployed overseas multiple times as well as supported the Commonwealth of Virginia in multiple hazardous weather situations, and I have every confidence they will continue their outstanding record of mission success in Kosovo.”

The Virginia National Guard said the task force will consist of the following:

  • Headquarters Company, 2-224th Aviation Regiment, the command and control element of the battalion
  • Bravo Company, 2-224th Aviation Regiment, the UH-60 Black Hawk flight company
  • Delta Company, 2-224th Aviation Regiment, the maintenance and logistical support company
  • Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, a medical evacuation detachment

Officials said the mobilization will last about a year.

