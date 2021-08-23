Senior alert issued for 77-year-old Hampton woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 77-year-old woman from Hampton, Va.

Svandis Helen Carson was last seen on Aug. 21 leaving her son’s residence on Marcella Road. Carson is described as a white woman, 5′7″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt and slip-on shoes.

Carson suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Hampton Police at 757-727-6601.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.