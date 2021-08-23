Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Senior alert for Hampton woman canceled

Svandis Carson
Svandis Carson(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a senior alert for Svandis Helen Carson has been canceled as the woman was recovered.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 77-year-old woman from Hampton, Va.

Svandis Helen Carson was last seen on Aug. 21 leaving her son’s residence on Marcella Road. Carson is described as a white woman, 5′7″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt and slip-on shoes.

Carson suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Hampton Police at 757-727-6601.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A police car.
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond
L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Send us your back-to-school photos!
PHOTOS: Central Virginia students head back to school
What to know before co-signing a loan
Should you ever co-sign for a loan?
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid
Chesterfield returns to school
Chesterfield Back to School
Bus driver shortages