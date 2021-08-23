Richmond Area Bicycle Association presents annual ‘Heart of Virginia Bike Festival Ride’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Area Bicycle Association (RABA) will present the annual ‘Heart of Virginia Bike Festival Ride’ in September.

Bicyclists will be able to cycle along the scenic paths of Patrick Henry and the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route.

The event will feature rest stops, SAG support and four routes which include:

Family-friendly Ride (11 miles)

Half-Metric Century (34 miles)

Metric Century (65.5 miles)

English Century (102 miles)

Proceeds from this event will go to the Brain Injury Association of Virginia and the RABA Foundation’s Bikes For Kids program.

