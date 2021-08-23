Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Area Bicycle Association presents annual ‘Heart of Virginia Bike Festival Ride’

Richmond Area Bicycle Association
Richmond Area Bicycle Association(Richmond Area Bicycle Association)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Area Bicycle Association (RABA) will present the annual ‘Heart of Virginia Bike Festival Ride’ in September.

Bicyclists will be able to cycle along the scenic paths of Patrick Henry and the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route.

The event will feature rest stops, SAG support and four routes which include:

  • Family-friendly Ride (11 miles)
  • Half-Metric Century (34 miles)
  • Metric Century (65.5 miles)
  • English Century (102 miles)

Proceeds from this event will go to the Brain Injury Association of Virginia and the RABA Foundation’s Bikes For Kids program.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
A police car.
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond
Tara Drooker
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Latest News

L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
Each child must be with an adult. Those who wish to attend must call one week in advance to...
Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to host, ‘Magnolia Making’ event
Illegal firearms
Police: Multiple firearms found in illegally parked vehicle in Manchester
How to track the COVID-19 case count at your child’s school: Numbers aren’t posted online in every district