Richmond Ambulance Authority receives national reaccreditation

A kitten and a paramedic share a little bonding time. (Source: Richmond Ambulance Authority)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ambulance Authority has received reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, or CAAS.

The commission sets national standards of excellence for patient care at medical transportation services across the country.

RAA is one of 190 ambulance services to be accredited in the U.S. and only one of two ambulance services accredited by CAAS in Virginia.

Richmond received reaccreditation for three years, the maximum extension allowed.

“In order for agencies to meet CAAS’ strict national standards, organizations must exhibit excellence in not only patient care, but also through the operation’s relationships with other agencies, the general public, and the medical community. The Commission’s standards often exceed state or local licensing requirements,” stated a release from RAA.

The CAAS accreditation is considered the “gold standard” for ambulance agencies. RAA is one of only 32 agencies in the country accredited by CAAS and the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.

“As our agency approaches its 30th anniversary serving the City of Richmond, we are thrilled to again be recognized for our strong commitment to our patients and our community,” said RAA CEO Chip Decker.

