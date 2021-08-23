Police: Multiple firearms found in illegally parked vehicle in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say multiple firearms were found in an illegally parked vehicle in Manchester.

On Aug. 21, police responded to a call around 1:26 a.m. about a large disorderly crowd in Manchester at 3rd and Decatur Street. After issuing citations and gaining control of the crowd, police towed illegally parked vehicles.

Three assault rifles, two handguns and ammunition were found in one of the vehicles.

Around 1:34 a.m., officers received calls about reckless driving including a burn/run car doughnuts at 18th and East Main Street. One car was cited for illegal parking, but officers did not see reckless driving or illegal behavior at the scene.

Then at 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a large crowd and random shots being fired at 15th and Cary Street. No perpetrators were located. Around 250 vehicles were cleared.

Richmond police say they will continue monitoring the area and clear high traffic areas for crowd control.

