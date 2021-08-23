Healthcare Pros
PHOTOS: Central Virginia students head back to school

Send us your back-to-school photos!
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After an unconventional school year, Central Virginia students will be heading back to the classroom this fall!

We want to see your first-day back-to-school photos to celebrate the brand new school year.

To submit, just click/tab on the green “Add Media” icon below. You may see your photo on TV or NBC12′s social media pages!

