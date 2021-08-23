Park Police officers seek immunity from manslaughter charge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for two U.S. Park Police officers are hoping to persuade a federal judge their clients have immunity from local prosecutors’ efforts to charge them with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist in 2017.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria in the case against officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya.

The two shot and killed 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean after a stop-and-go chase outside the nation’s capital.

Federal prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges.

A Fairfax County prosecutor then obtained indictments against the pair for involuntary manslaughter, but lawyers for Vinyard and Amaya say their status as federal officers gives them immunity from local prosecution.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.