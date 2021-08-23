Healthcare Pros
Park Police officers seek immunity from manslaughter charge

Bijan Ghaisar
Bijan Ghaisar(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for two U.S. Park Police officers are hoping to persuade a federal judge their clients have immunity from local prosecutors’ efforts to charge them with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist in 2017.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria in the case against officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya.

The two shot and killed 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean after a stop-and-go chase outside the nation’s capital.

Federal prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges.

A Fairfax County prosecutor then obtained indictments against the pair for involuntary manslaughter, but lawyers for Vinyard and Amaya say their status as federal officers gives them immunity from local prosecution.

