Over 70 years later, remains of 20-year-old Korean War veteran are returning to Va.

BATESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - More than 70 years after he was reported missing in action, the remains of a U.S. Army sergeant from Virginia are returning home.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow has been accounted for.

The 20-year-old Batesville, Virginia, native was killed during the Korean War and was reported missing on Dec. 12, 1950. His unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow was originally from Batesville, Virginia. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

Truslow was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

Following the 2018 summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, the country sent over 55 boxes of remains belonging to American service members killed during the Korean War.

To identify Truslow’s remains, scientists used anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence, mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Truslow’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Truslow will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.

