One man injured in Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was injured in a Richmond apartment fire on Monday.

Crews were called around 1:42 p.m. to the 5000 block of Snead Road for the report of smoke inside a structure. The call was later updated to an apartment fire.

At the scene, crews found that food on the stove caught on fire and was mostly put out.

A man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

At approx. 1:42p, crews responded to 5002 Snead Rd for smoke inside a structure, which was upgraded to an apt fire. Once on scene, they found food on the stove that caught fire & had mostly been put out. One adult male was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/gsmAQROAph — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) August 23, 2021

