One man injured in Richmond apartment fire
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was injured in a Richmond apartment fire on Monday.
Crews were called around 1:42 p.m. to the 5000 block of Snead Road for the report of smoke inside a structure. The call was later updated to an apartment fire.
At the scene, crews found that food on the stove caught on fire and was mostly put out.
A man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
