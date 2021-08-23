One man injured in Richmond apartment fire

Healthcare Pros
One man was injured in a Richmond apartment fire on Monday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was injured in a Richmond apartment fire on Monday.

Crews were called around 1:42 p.m. to the 5000 block of Snead Road for the report of smoke inside a structure. The call was later updated to an apartment fire.

At the scene, crews found that food on the stove caught on fire and was mostly put out.

A man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

