News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door!

Hot & humid week ahead

Mostly sunny skies with low rain chances this week. It’ll be mostly sunny today with lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Click here for your full forecast.

First day of school

Many school districts are heading back to the classroom today, bringing excitement and worry for some.

Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Some districts, like Chesterfield, aren’t bringing everyone back at once. Today Chesterfield is welcoming back first-graders through fifth-graders, along with some kindergarteners.

Sixth-graders and ninth graders are also heading back today to get acclimated with their new schools. The rest of middle and high schoolers won’t come back until tomorrow.

Continued bus driver shortages

Even as the school year starts, multiple districts are struggling to fill much-needed bus driver positions, Chesterfield County Superintendent Merv Daugherty telling parents, “we need your help.”

Chesterfield is short about 100 drivers: Families are being asked to drive their children to school if that is possible for them. On social media, parents reacted to the call out with disappointment, some asking for elementary schools to start earlier and encouraging better pay for drivers.

The district says $17.21 is the starting hourly pay for bus drivers in Chesterfield and pay increases to $25.73 per hour with experience.

Hanover County, Henrico County and Richmond Public Schools are also dealing with shortages.

Send us your back-to-school photos!

Upload them here!

U of R starts today, VCU back tomorrow

University of Richmond students head back to class today, and as a reminder, masks are now mandatory in all buildings through at least Sept. 12.

This applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

Virginia Commonwealth University students starts the fall semester tomorrow with masks required.

COVID-19 vaccines are also required for students and employees.

UVa. disenrolls 200+ students

Meanwhile in Charlottesville, more than 200 college students will not be returning to class.

University of Virginia disenrolled 238 students who did not comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. This includes 49 who were enrolled in fall courses.

More than 99% of the student body complied with the vaccine mandate. Those who didn’t can re-enroll if they get vaccinated or file an exemption by Wednesday.

Pfizer approval could come today

The Food and Drug Administration could give full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine as soon as today.

Sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

Alabama struggles with vaccine hesitancy, especially when it comes to women and pregnancy. (WTVY - Kinsley Centers)

Firearms found in illegally parked vehicle

Police say multiple firearms were found in an illegally parked vehicle in Manchester following calls about a large disorderly crowd and reckless driving.

Three assault rifles, two handguns and ammunition were found in one of the vehicles.

Richmond police say they will continue monitoring the area and clear high traffic areas for crowd control.

Illegal firearms (Richmond Police)

Fatal bicycle crash

Richmond Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

When officers arrived on scene Sunday, they found a man who was apparently struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lane of Hull Street while riding a bicycle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

10 years ago today: Earthquake rattles Louisa County

If you were in Central Virginia a decade ago, you probably remember what you were doing when the Louisa earthquake hit.

The 5.8 magnitude quake struck Mineral on August 23rd, 2011, just before 2 p.m.

Surveillance cameras caught the moment it hit Louisa High School. Homes were also rattled off their foundations, some as old as the 1700s.

Numerous homes were damaged in the powerful quake in 2011.

Chesterfield County Fair starts Friday

We’re just days away from the start of the Chesterfield County Fair.

You can enjoy live music, pig races, illusionists, comedy shows, circus acts, food and more, starting Friday.

The fair runs until Sept. 4.

Tickets are available online and at the gate.

Chesterfield County fair kicks off

Final thought

“Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence.” - Robert Frost

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.