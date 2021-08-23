Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years for father’s murder

Langdon Conklin
Langdon Conklin(Colonial Heights Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A 24-year-old Dinwiddie man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges linked to the murder of his father.

Langdon Conklin was charged back in March for his father’s death. He was sentenced on charges of first-degree murder, grand larceny and felony eluding of police.

His arrest came just hours after he had been released from jail on other charges.

Police say he broke into his father’s home on Woodbridge Road and led police on a chase that ended near Hull Street Road.

60-year-old Bob Conklin was later found dead in his home.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A police car.
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond
L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

Latest News

Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
‘It’s very scary’: Chesterfield parents voice concerns about return to in-person learning
RCOP logo
Police group clarifies stance on vaccine mandate
Housing market woes for first time homebuyers continue
Housing market struggles for first time homebuyers
One man was injured in a Richmond apartment fire on Monday.
One man injured in Richmond apartment fire