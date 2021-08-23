Man sentenced to 30 years for father’s murder

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A 24-year-old Dinwiddie man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges linked to the murder of his father.

Langdon Conklin was charged back in March for his father’s death. He was sentenced on charges of first-degree murder, grand larceny and felony eluding of police.

His arrest came just hours after he had been released from jail on other charges.

Police say he broke into his father’s home on Woodbridge Road and led police on a chase that ended near Hull Street Road.

60-year-old Bob Conklin was later found dead in his home.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.