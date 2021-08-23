Man killed in motorcycle crash
WESTMORELAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday in Westmoreland County.
Troopers were called to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Pomona Road.
Police said a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was headed west when it ran off the road to the right and hit a tree stump.
The driver, Thomas E. McClellan, 47, of Westmoreland County, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helment.
The investigation continues.
