Man killed in motorcycle crash

Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT
WESTMORELAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday in Westmoreland County.

Troopers were called to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Pomona Road.

Police said a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was headed west when it ran off the road to the right and hit a tree stump.

The driver, Thomas E. McClellan, 47, of Westmoreland County, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helment.

The investigation continues.

