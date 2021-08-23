Healthcare Pros
Lewis Ginter to hold community day with free garden admission

Lewis Ginter is holding a free community day on Sept. 6.
Lewis Ginter is holding a free community day on Sept. 6.(Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens is welcoming the public on Labor Day for a free community day.

Genworth Free Community Day will run Monday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission includes the exhibit “M&T Bank RESTORE: The Healing Power of Nature.”

“This year is a little different compared to previous years; however, the Garden is excited to be able to offer a day of relaxation and fun with 50 acres of gardens, beautiful flowers, woodland paths and friendly people,” stated a release from the garden.

Masking indoors is strongly encouraged regardless of vaccination status. For those who are not fully vaccinated, masks are required indoors at all times and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Food is available for purchase, but outside food is not allowed. Guests can bring water, water bottles, blankets and lawn chairs.

