Forecast: A hot and humid week
Rain chances low for the next five days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a rainy/stormy pattern, the weather forecast finally calms down. Rain chances are low this week.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunnyt. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
