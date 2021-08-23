Forecast: A hot and humid week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a rainy/stormy pattern, the weather forecast finally calms down. Rain chances are low this week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunnyt. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

