Flow Tribe to perform at Innsbrook After Hours

Flow Tribe will perform at Innsbrook After Hours on Wednesday.
Flow Tribe will perform at Innsbrook After Hours on Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flow Tribe will perform at Innsbrook After Hours on Wednesday.

Flow Tribe, an American funk rock band based in New Orleans, will perform at the Innsbrook Pavilion on Aug. 25.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression will open for Flow Tribe. The band features a mix of funk and R&B-flavored pop.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased, here.

