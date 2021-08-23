Healthcare Pros
Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii

Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.(Hawaii Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Two people from Florida were arrested in Hawaii accused of trying to use fake vaccination cards.

HNN reports Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo, of Miami, Florida, flew to Oahu with their two children and tried to skirt the state’s Safe Travel’s program with the fake vaccination cards.

According to court documents, the couple also had fake vaccine cards for their kids — who were born in 2016 and 2017 — and are too young to be vaccinated.

The family was fined a total of $8,000.

“The Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe,” the AG’s office said in a statement to HNN.

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis intercepted a shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards from China, WVUE-TV reported.

Buying, selling or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime, according to the FBI. It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal. Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

