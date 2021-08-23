Chesterfield school district welcomes students back in staggered arrival

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield school district welcomed back their students and staff for the 2021-2022 school year. However, not all students were able to return.

First through fifth-graders walked through the doors, alongside sixth and ninth-graders. However, older students such as 10th-graders had to wait an extra day. This was to give students entering new schools at least one day to acclimate themselves to their new environment.

Kindergarteners have individual times for returning. Some were allowed back Aug. 23-24, whereas others will return Aug. 25-26. Despite this, all kindergarteners will be back in class together by Aug. 27.

Parents lined the driveways of Chesterfield schools to drop off their children, more so than usual, because the district is asking parents to drive their kids to school due to a bus driver shortage. The county is short approximately 100 drivers.

All students are required to wear a face mask while indoors. There will also be enhanced cleaning, increased frequency of cleaning, and the district will quarantine positive cases of COVID-19 when they happen.

