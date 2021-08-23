Chesterfield police searching for tips in case involving robbery, carjacking, abduction

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men they say were involved in robbery, carjacking, abduction and other charges, according to a release from Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers.

Lazaro Rudy Avalos-Ortiz, a 21-year-old man, is wanted for robbery-carjacking-abduction and kidnapping. He’s also wanted for display of firearm in commission of felony.

Avalos-Ortiz is described as a white male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Darius Tremaine Gaskins, 23, is wanted for unauthorized use of vehicle. Gaskins is described as a Black male, 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

For more information, visit this link. If you have any additional information about these individuals, call 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.