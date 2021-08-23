Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to host, ‘Magnolia Making’ event

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a ‘Magnolia Making’ event.

The event will allow children from grades 1-3 to construct paper magnolias in honor of the flowers that bloomed on the trees that originally graced the site’s lawn.

Each child must be with an adult. Those who wish to attend must call one week in advance to register.

Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

This event is free and will be held at the Magnolia Grange House Museum located at 10020 Iron Bridge Road on Sept. 11.

For more details, call Lorie at 804-748-1498.

