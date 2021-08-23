Healthcare Pros
Ceremony marks 10-year anniversary of Louisa earthquake

The earthquake destroyed two schools in Louisa County.
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a decade since an earthquake hit Louisa County. Deborah Pettit remembers very well the day the earth shook.

“The ceiling above us was shaking and we heard the rumbling,” said Pettit.

The former superintendent of Louisa County Schools was inside a classroom 10 years ago when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

The shaking only lasted a minute, but during that time homes suffered structural damage, businesses were rattled along with pricey merchandise and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School as well as the county’s high school were damaged beyond repair.

Monday morning, those who helped lead in the recovery efforts held a small ceremony to thank those who stepped up to the plate during that time.

“Just when you think back and reflect on that day, just the, we were certainly blessed to be able to make sure that we only had minor injuries and no one lost their life,” said Doug Straley, Louisa County Schools Superintendent.

The school division lost 40% of its building capacity as a result of the quake. Students ended up in modular units and went to school every other day while two new schools were under construction.

“The community just coming together to make it happen, to make sure our students continue their education to make sure our students can continue to be in front, lead the way,” said Straley.

