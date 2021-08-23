Healthcare Pros
Buchanan boy collects thousands of peanut butter jars to help the hungry

This is the third year Gavin Price has held a peanut butter drive.
Gavin Price stands in front of the donations of peanut butter jars that have been shipped in...
Gavin Price stands in front of the donations of peanut butter jars that have been shipped in from all over the country.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2021 school year marks the 3rd year of nine-year-old Gavin Price collecting peanut butter for his school’s Backpack Buddy Program.

Last year he collected 1,476 jars. This year he’s collected more than 2,000 jars.

Price started his collection drive at the beginning of August and will continue accepting donations until September 1.

Gavin’s father Bill Price says donations have been pouring in from all over the country this year.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can drop off their jars at MT Joy RV Sales & Services on Main Street in Buchanan.

