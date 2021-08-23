Buchanan boy collects thousands of peanut butter jars to help the hungry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2021 school year marks the 3rd year of nine-year-old Gavin Price collecting peanut butter for his school’s Backpack Buddy Program.

Last year he collected 1,476 jars. This year he’s collected more than 2,000 jars.

Price started his collection drive at the beginning of August and will continue accepting donations until September 1.

Gavin’s father Bill Price says donations have been pouring in from all over the country this year.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can drop off their jars at MT Joy RV Sales & Services on Main Street in Buchanan.

