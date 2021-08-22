Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it.

He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages”...
News to Know for Aug. 20: Hopewell schools’ closed; Hospitals divert patients; Cloudy, scattered showers
Tara Drooker
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect

Latest News

Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports nationwide outage
At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID