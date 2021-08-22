Healthcare Pros
Police: Man charged in woman’s murder at Petersburg hotel in May

Franklin Coleman
Franklin Coleman(Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged for the deadly shooting of a woman at a hotel in Petersburg.

Police were called to the OYO Hotel on South Crater Road shortly before 2 a.m. on May 6. At the scene, police found 31-year-old Ravon Mays dead at the scene.

On Aug. 20, arrest warrants were served to Franklin Coleman, 21, of Petersburg, police say.

Coleman was charged with:

  • First-degree murder
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Discharging a firearm in public
  • Possession of a firearm in public by a convicted felon
  • Solicitation to commit concealment
  • Conspiracy to commit murder

Coleman is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

