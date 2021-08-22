New traffic pattern to begin on Hopkins Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will be implementing a new traffic pattern on Hopkins Road (Route 637) at the intersection of Kingsland Road in Chesterfield.

This will be part of an improvements project in the county.

Drivers should prepare for the following changes:

All east and west lanes of Hopkins Road traffic will be shifted into the westbound lanes to allow crews to begin curb and drainage construction. Lane widths will be reduced from 12 feet to 11 feet while this pattern is in place.

This new traffic pattern will begin on Aug. 25 and remain in place until Fall 2021.

