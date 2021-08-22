Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New traffic pattern to begin on Hopkins Road in Chesterfield

The Virginia Department of Transportation will be implementing a new traffic pattern on Hopkins...
The Virginia Department of Transportation will be implementing a new traffic pattern on Hopkins Road (Route 637) at the intersection of Kingsland Road in Chesterfield.(WDBJ)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will be implementing a new traffic pattern on Hopkins Road (Route 637) at the intersection of Kingsland Road in Chesterfield.

This will be part of an improvements project in the county.

Drivers should prepare for the following changes:

  • All east and west lanes of Hopkins Road traffic will be shifted into the westbound lanes to allow crews to begin curb and drainage construction. Lane widths will be reduced from 12 feet to 11 feet while this pattern is in place.

This new traffic pattern will begin on Aug. 25 and remain in place until Fall 2021.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
A police car.
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond
Tara Drooker
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Latest News

The fair will take place on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DiversityX to host Richmond Virtual Diversity Career Fair
Sunday Weather NBC12
Sunday Weather NBC12 - clipped version
Sunday Weather NBC12
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting