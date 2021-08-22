Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but police say he is expected to be ok.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and are trying to speak with any witnesses.

No suspect information is available at this point.

