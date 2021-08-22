Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:26 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

The crash happened just after midnight Sunday in the 4500 block of Hull St.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was apparently struck by a vehicle in the westbound lane, while riding a bicycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

