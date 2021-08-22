Limited spaces still available for state-run virtual school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first day of in-person learning for many school districts in our areas is just weeks away, but with COVID-19 infections on the rise, and confirmed cases popping up in schools across the state many parents who opted to send their students back to the classroom may be rethinking those plans.

Deadlines for virtual options may have likely passed for your specific school systems, but there is another virtual option that parents can opt into called Virtual Virginia.

Virtual Virginia (VVA) is a virtual school run by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) which offers language, core academic, and elective courses to students that cover all Virginia school districts.

Students who are successfully enrolled in VVA through their school district would be considered virtual students at their respective schools.

VVA’s Full-Year Registration for Fall is now closed, but there are a limited number of spaces available for students who qualify.

To be eligible for the limited space students must fulfill one of the following criteria:

Students must be from a military family,

Have a medical condition(s) that put them at heightened risk of becoming severely ill from coronavirus, or

Must have transferred to a new school division after July 15th

The VDOE says these spaces are on a first come first serve basis and will likely fill up fast.

This option is available to students of any school district in the commonwealth, but parents must contact their respective school division who would then enroll the student in Virtual Virginia.

