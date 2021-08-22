Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Drying out & warming up

Temperatures slowly climb back above average
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out, but a drier stretch of weather looks likely starting on Sunday!

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

