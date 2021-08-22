Forecast: Drying out & warming up
Temperatures slowly climb back above average
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out, but a drier stretch of weather looks likely starting on Sunday!
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
