DiversityX to host Richmond Virtual Diversity Career Fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - DiversityX will be hosting the Richmond Virtual Diversity Career Fair, which will help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people with disabilities find a career.

Participants will be able to meet with over 25 employers from companies such as Johnson & Johnson, IBM, Target and more.

Attendees should upload their resumes after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may also begin screening resumes before the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

The fair will take place on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

