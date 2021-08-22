Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

DiversityX to host Richmond Virtual Diversity Career Fair

The fair will take place on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair will take place on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.((Source: Pixabay.com))
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - DiversityX will be hosting the Richmond Virtual Diversity Career Fair, which will help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people with disabilities find a career.

Participants will be able to meet with over 25 employers from companies such as Johnson & Johnson, IBM, Target and more.

Attendees should upload their resumes after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may also begin screening resumes before the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

The fair will take place on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
A police car.
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond
Tara Drooker
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Transportation will be implementing a new traffic pattern on Hopkins...
New traffic pattern to begin on Hopkins Road in Chesterfield
Sunday Weather NBC12
Sunday Weather NBC12 - clipped version
Sunday Weather NBC12
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting