Afghan refugees arrive, temporarily, in northern Virginia

A college spokesperson said the refugees will stay at the campus anywhere from a few hours to a few days.
A college spokesperson said the refugees will stay at the campus anywhere from a few hours to a few days.(Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla | Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla / U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees are staying at a northern Virginia campus as they await relocation to a more permanent destination.

News outlets report that refugees spent the night at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale after arriving at Dulles International Airport Friday night. A college spokesperson said the refugees will stay at the campus anywhere from a few hours to a few days.

Many refugees are destined for Army bases. The Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management set up more than 500 cots in ballrooms and community rooms.

As word of the refugees’ arrival spread, volunteers from the region’s Afghan community brought food, clothes, toiletries and other supplies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sunday Weather NBC12