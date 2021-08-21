Healthcare Pros
Roanoke College grad gets big break in Hollywood

Phillip Murphy co-wrote “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
Murphy joins WDBJ7 for a Zoom interview from his home in Los Angeles.
Murphy joins WDBJ7 for a Zoom interview from his home in Los Angeles.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke College alum has made his big break in Hollywood after helping write the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

Phillip Murphy co-wrote “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” which has grossed nearly $70 million during its theatrical run this year.

The 2005 Roanoke graduate says he’s always had a love for movies.

He got his degree in History and had been working in the industry with his brother for ten years before getting their big break back in 2018.

Their dream became reality when the film was finally released this year.

”Selling screenplays, getting studio work, getting rewrite work, adapting books, graphic novels, so we were in the game,” says Murphy. “We were known, and we knew the director and he wanted to bring us on for the sequel.”

Murphy says he has a few new projects coming up, including a remake of an 80′s cult classic movie, that is still in development.

