Man killed in overnight East End shooting
Police are investigating
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in the city’s East End.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
