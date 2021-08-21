Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man killed in overnight East End shooting

Police are investigating
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.(123RF)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in the city’s East End.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages”...
News to Know for Aug. 20: Hopewell schools’ closed; Hospitals divert patients; Cloudy, scattered showers
Tara Drooker
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
Hopewell Schools closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all...
Hopewell Schools test teachers for COVID after ‘critical’ staffing shortage closes schools Friday
Cobra Cabana and Hot For Pizza are taking voluntary precaution measures, hoping to avoid an...
Restaurant worker contracts COVID, owners voluntarily taking new precautions

Latest News

Surveillance video shows it all unfolding from in front of Target on Perimeter Drive in...
Chesterfield Police investigate possible abduction caught on camera
Tara Drooker
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Hopewell Schools closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all...
Hopewell Schools test teachers for COVID after ‘critical’ staffing shortage closes schools Friday