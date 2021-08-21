Man killed in overnight East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in the city’s East End.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

