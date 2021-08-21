Healthcare Pros
Henri on track to hit New England as hurricane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts as soon as late Saturday from Tropical Storm Henri.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the system to become a hurricane by the end of the day.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water as Henri moves inland.

Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

Henri is on track to make a direct hit in New England.

It could be the first hurricane to do so in the region since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

