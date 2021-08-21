Helping students return to in-person learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As children return to in-person learning, the transition can be difficult and nerve-wracking for some students.

For the students who will no longer be learning from a screen, Dr. Bela Sood says it is important for families to create time and space to listen to any concerns a child may have.

Some students are beyond excited to return to in-person learning, but there may be some anxiety or fears for others.

“Really develop a strategy of the nitty-gritty of going back to school in a safe way. Wearing a mask, social distance, washing your hands, if the mask falls - what is a contingency plan, what if someone stands too close? What is the strategy for that? It’s really getting a grip on the unknown and coming up with a plan of how to handle that,” Sood said.

She says helping them problem solve and simply taking a deep breath can make a difference.

“Really pinning down, what are the fears the child has, and coming up with strategies with how to address it, deep breathing relaxation techniques, having a safe person in the classroom they can seek out,” Sood said.

Parents or family members can also be a safe space for students; Sood says listening is paramount.

“Creating that as a physical venue where the family can meet and have a place where children can air their worries, where parents can ask about their worries and talk about their own worries, modeling good behavior, calm energy,” Sood said.

