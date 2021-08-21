Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Head of Richmond Christian School and the school’s Business Manager, have been charged with failing to report suspected abuse/neglect of a child.

On Aug. 13, the school’s volleyball coach was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

After speaking with Clifton Williams, Head of Richmond Christian School and Derek Zbyszinski, Business Manager, on Aug. 16 about the incident, police determined both men failed to report it, and they were both arrested on Aug. 20, police say.

According to police, Williams and Zbyszinski were charged with failing to report suspected abuse/neglect of a child, a violation of Virginia Code § 63.2-1509. The two men were released on unsecured bonds.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

