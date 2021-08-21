Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to host presentation on active shooters

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a presentation called, ‘Civilian Response to an Active Shooter’. This will be the first presentation in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation has been shown to thousands of residents within the community to help be aware if an active shooter situation occurs.

The event will take place in the Hanover County Board Room within the Administrative Building on Sept. 30.

Registration will begin at 6 p.m. when the doors open and the event will begin at 7 p.m. Seating will be limited.

To register, contact Kitami Newby at kanewby@hanovercounty.gov or by phone at 804-365-6324.

