Forecast: A few scattered showers & storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Few scattered showers and storms Saturday. Isolated PM storm possible Sunday.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, especially east of I-95. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.