Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: A few scattered showers & storms possible

Drier and sunnier for the second half of the weekend
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Few scattered showers and storms Saturday. Isolated PM storm possible Sunday.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, especially east of I-95. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages”...
News to Know for Aug. 20: Hopewell schools’ closed; Hospitals divert patients; Cloudy, scattered showers
Tara Drooker
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
Cobra Cabana and Hot For Pizza are taking voluntary precaution measures, hoping to avoid an...
Restaurant worker contracts COVID, owners voluntarily taking new precautions
Hopewell Schools closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all...
Hopewell Schools test teachers for COVID after ‘critical’ staffing shortage closes schools Friday

Latest News

Forecast: Few scattered showers and storms Saturday
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few downpours possible Friday evening
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few downpours possible Friday evening
Friday Forecast: Heavy early morning rain, then scattered downpours this afternoon
Friday Forecast: Heavy early morning rain, then scattered downpours this afternoon
Friday Forecast: Heavy early morning rain, then scattered downpours this afternoon
Friday Forecast: Heavy early morning rain, then scattered downpours this afternoon