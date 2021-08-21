Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
First-ever Sports Backers Fitness Festival to be held at Chimborazo Park

The free festival will feature fitness stations, exercise demos and local vendors.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers announced the first-ever Sports Backers Fitness Festival will take place at Chimborazo Park.

The free festival will feature fitness stations, exercise demos and local vendors. Free demos will be conducted by members of the Sports Backers Fitness Warriors program.

Activities such as yoga, Pilates, Zumba, resistance bands, and high-intensity interval training will be available.

“The Sports Backers Fitness Festival brings together many of our region’s most enthusiastic and passionate fitness leaders for a day of high-energy fun,” Tiffany Copeland, Director of Fitness Warriors for Sports Backers, said. “At Sports Backers, our mission is to inspire people from all corners of our community to live actively. The festival supports this mission by encouraging attendees to sample a wide variety of activities and learn innovative ways to add active living into their lifestyle on a daily basis.”

Local health and fitness vendors will help guide participants on their active living journey. To fill out a vendor application, click here.

The festival will take place at Chimborazo Park located at 3215 East Broad Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Those who wish to attend should register beforehand here.

